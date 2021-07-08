Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. RPT Realty reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. RPT Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

RPT Realty stock opened at $12.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,266.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other RPT Realty news, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,393,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,638,000 after buying an additional 535,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1,002.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after buying an additional 2,774,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after buying an additional 122,764 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after buying an additional 51,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in RPT Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 47,353 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

