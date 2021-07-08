Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.20). Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of ($12.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34.

AHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at $178,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $2.38 on Monday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $8.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13.

Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, July 19th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Read More: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.