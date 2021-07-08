GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Major Shareholder Idea Men, Llc Sells 135,732 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 135,732 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $4,620,317.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Idea Men, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Idea Men, Llc sold 398,515 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $13,059,336.55.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Idea Men, Llc sold 275,412 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $9,903,815.52.

On Monday, June 28th, Idea Men, Llc sold 124,973 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $4,672,740.47.

On Thursday, June 24th, Idea Men, Llc sold 163,571 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $6,300,754.92.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.73. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in GoodRx during the first quarter worth $39,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in GoodRx during the first quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in GoodRx by 99.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

