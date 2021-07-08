Analysts Expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $376.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.50 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATSG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

ATSG stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.47. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $170,002.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,826.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,826 shares of company stock valued at $698,903. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 100,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

