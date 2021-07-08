Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 233.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 204.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,906,000 after buying an additional 1,225,536 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 401.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 468,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 374,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Matrix Service by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,992,000 after acquiring an additional 304,841 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 263,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $208,434.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTRX opened at $10.53 on Thursday. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.45). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $148.26 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

