Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,180 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 159,136 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.9% of Bp Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $167,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Select Asset Management & Trust grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 5,685 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,333 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $279.93 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $280.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

