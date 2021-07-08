Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,445 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.0% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $279.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $280.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.