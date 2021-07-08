Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stake Lifted by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 26,977.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,913 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,745,448,000 after buying an additional 49,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,297,000 after buying an additional 78,138 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after buying an additional 219,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $231,102,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 982,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,411,000 after buying an additional 164,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $149.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.86. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $48,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $2,387,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,783 shares of company stock worth $18,256,155 over the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.38.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.