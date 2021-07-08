FIL Ltd Makes New Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 309,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,000. FIL Ltd owned 0.08% of Cameco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCJ. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 45,417.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 25,793 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 8,908 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 60,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.65. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.