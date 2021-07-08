Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,858 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Stantec were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth $66,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter valued at $257,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.86. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1346 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins raised their target price on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

