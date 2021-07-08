Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 118,432 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,409,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Monster Beverage worth $128,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $332,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,692,000 after buying an additional 2,148,260 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $91,122,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $42,492,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,461,000 after buying an additional 335,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $90.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.75. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.