Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $129,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Clorox by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in The Clorox by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after buying an additional 35,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Clorox by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in The Clorox by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

CLX stock opened at $185.37 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $170.50 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.96.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

