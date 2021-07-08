Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Position Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,528,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.58% of Central Garden & Pet worth $131,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,670,000 after buying an additional 680,119 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,175,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,002,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,064,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,655,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 763,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after buying an additional 25,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after buying an additional 106,968 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

