Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 281,820 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,961,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 281,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $133,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $47,309,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,160,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,567,000 after buying an additional 480,369 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in FormFactor by 92.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 389,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after buying an additional 187,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in FormFactor by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,324,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,980,000 after buying an additional 142,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FORM opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.40. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $520,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,511 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

