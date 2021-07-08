Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 33,222 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 7,853.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 33,222 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Haemonetics worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAE. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $149,569.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,495 shares of company stock worth $1,149,382. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $63.20 on Thursday. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.