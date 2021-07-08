Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of American Axle & Manufacturing as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,607 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 155,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $2,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.