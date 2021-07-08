Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,288,021 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,220,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,288,021 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Infosys worth $135,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Infosys by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,078,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,266 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 619.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329,564 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Infosys by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,741 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on INFY. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.