Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,017 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Azure Power Global worth $10,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZRE opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Azure Power Global Limited has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AZRE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Azure Power Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

