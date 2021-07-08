O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Quanterix by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanterix alerts:

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $58.86 on Thursday. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.96 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.20.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanterix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $103,537.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $336,977.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,703 shares of company stock worth $2,668,062. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.