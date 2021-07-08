O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 129.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QAD were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QADA. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in QAD by 8,641.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,589 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in QAD by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 525,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after purchasing an additional 419,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in QAD by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after purchasing an additional 24,334 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in QAD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in QAD by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

Get QAD alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA opened at $86.64 on Thursday. QAD Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $87.62. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.38 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair lowered QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA).

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.