Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,219,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

SNP has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.71 to $61.98 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.49.

Shares of NYSE:SNP opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $58.40.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $88.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.9844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.17%.

China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

