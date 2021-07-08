Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 67,614 Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 67,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,485,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,757,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

ARBG stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

