Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $406,000 in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.10% of JOANN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $10,016,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at $635,000.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42. JOANN Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that JOANN Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

