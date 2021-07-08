Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,259,000 after acquiring an additional 103,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 159.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,661,000 after acquiring an additional 634,233 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Okta by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 5.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 656,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,683,000 after acquiring an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $250.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.86.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,582 shares of company stock worth $10,913,092 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

