Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,697,000 after buying an additional 250,378 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 34,336 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 22,339 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRTX opened at $14.12 on Thursday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.18.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,129 shares of company stock valued at $36,815. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

