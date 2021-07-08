Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires 1,968 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned approximately 0.05% of Cooper-Standard worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper-Standard during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Cooper-Standard during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Shares of CPS stock opened at $26.17 on Thursday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $443.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.85). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $668.97 million during the quarter.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.