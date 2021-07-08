Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 9,073 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 50.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,073 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $13,640,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,931,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,482,000 after buying an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after buying an additional 74,969 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $4,880,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

USNA stock opened at $100.47 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.90.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $60,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,312.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $26,462.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,281 shares of company stock valued at $126,739. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

