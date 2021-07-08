Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,851 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $82.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.64.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research started coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

