Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Position Reduced by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 209,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 148,704 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 966,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,020,000 after buying an additional 53,501 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 222,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 40,945 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 262,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 45,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

