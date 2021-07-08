Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,223 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RXN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 611.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $804,706.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $479,238.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,980 shares in the company, valued at $27,174,877.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on RXN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

RXN stock opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44. Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.28.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

