Brokerages Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Robert Half International posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 156.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

RHI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $87.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.04. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $92.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Robert Half International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after buying an additional 286,900 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 732.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 27,578 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 58.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 165.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 301,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 188,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 48.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

