Zacks Investment Research Upgrades McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) to Hold

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McAfee Corp. is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. It creates consumer and business solutions. McAfee Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Get McAfee alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on MCFE. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.79.

Shares of McAfee stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. McAfee has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion and a PE ratio of 21.57.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McAfee will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in McAfee by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McAfee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McAfee (MCFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.