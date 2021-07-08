Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.07. The firm has a market cap of $826.65 million, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

