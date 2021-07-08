MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.74% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is a luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. The company offer ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. It focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. The company involved on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is based in MUNICH. “

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

NYSE:MYTE opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $963,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,717,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,617,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.