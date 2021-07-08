Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 3,473 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $295,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,235,901. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $57.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.22 and a 12-month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

