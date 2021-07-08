David Pendarvis Sells 1,487 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total value of $367,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, June 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $252.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 80.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.48. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,587,000. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,082,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 38.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after acquiring an additional 476,477 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,514,000 after acquiring an additional 351,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,002,000 after acquiring an additional 220,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.57.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

