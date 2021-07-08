Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Alesia Lee Pinney Sells 1,637 Shares of Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,038,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AVLR opened at $164.68 on Thursday. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.22 and a twelve month high of $185.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.70.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avalara during the first quarter worth about $3,424,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Avalara by 1,678.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.