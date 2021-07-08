Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) VP Stan Klimoff Sells 4,000 Shares

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $78,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 199,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,957.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stan Klimoff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $63,000.00.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $20.42 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 679.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.