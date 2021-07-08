Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CFO Brian J. Sereda Sells 21,570 Shares of Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 21,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $58,454.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of WATT opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Energous Co. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $158.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 7,727.74% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Energous Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Energous during the first quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energous by 1,046.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 392,288 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Energous in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Energous by 29.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 236,031 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Energous by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 198,877 shares in the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Energous from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

