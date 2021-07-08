CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $646,000 in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Warner Music Group by 295.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 203,628 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 52,152 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of WMG opened at $36.89 on Thursday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion and a PE ratio of -58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.52.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.85%.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

