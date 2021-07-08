TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.40 Million Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 137,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,900,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $30,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,178 shares of company stock worth $9,948,112. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $67.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.31. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APLS. UBS Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

