Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPTX stock opened at $71.50 on Thursday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.43 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

