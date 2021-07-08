TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $87.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

