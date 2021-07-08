APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,609 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on KSU. Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.40.

KSU opened at $285.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $142.03 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.