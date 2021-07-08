BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Stock Holdings Decreased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,200 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BSIG opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $24.39.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

