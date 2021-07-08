APG Asset Management N.V. Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 4.3% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 180.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 322.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 34,534 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 24.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMAX opened at $32.97 on Thursday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 1.50.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 62.59%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

