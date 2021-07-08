Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Holdings Lowered by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 294,964 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 38.9% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Realty Income by 7.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 89.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $68.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.30, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.11. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.