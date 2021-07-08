APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 261,100 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 530,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.18% of FinVolution Group worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 17,742 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 359.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 108,101 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,430,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth about $911,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,860,000. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

FinVolution Group stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $322.49 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FINV shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.