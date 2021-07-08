Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vitru’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Vitru will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vitru.
Several analysts recently issued reports on VTRU shares. Grupo Santander started coverage on Vitru in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vitru has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.
Shares of NASDAQ VTRU opened at $17.12 on Monday. Vitru has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $394.75 million and a P/E ratio of 32.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.09.
About Vitru
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.
