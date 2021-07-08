Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DKILY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of DKILY stock opened at $19.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $24.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

